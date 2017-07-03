Zimbabwe's Mugabe donates 1 mln USD t...

Zimbabwe's Mugabe donates 1 mln USD to African Union Foundation

Read more: Xinhuanet

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe on Monday delivered a 1 million U.S. dollars check to the African Union Foundation, a "humble gesture" to help push the regional block toward financial independence. He was fulfilling a pledge made during his tenure as rotating AU chairman, at the 25th AU summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

