Zimbabwe: War Vets Call For Minister Moyo's Dismissal
Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo must be dismissed from Zanu-PF and Government for his unbecoming behaviour, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association said yesterday. ZNLWVA urged President Mugabe to take action against Prof Moyo.
