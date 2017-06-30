Zimbabwe: Supreme Court to Rule On Pr...

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court to Rule On Protest Ban

The Supreme Court is today expected to hear an appeal by opposition political parties under the banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda contesting the High Court judgment endorsing a police ban on protests in Harare. The appeal follows Judge President Justice George Chiweshe's ruling last year dismissing NERA and pressure groups' challenge to an injunction imposed on protests in Harare Central District by the police under Statutory Instrument 101 A of 2016.

