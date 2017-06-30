Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love in Another Mu...

Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love in Another Mugabe Rally Boob

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Talented Zimdancehall musician, Soul Jah Love was on Friday caught in another boob at the third Zanu PF interface rally when he continued to perform after being stopped. Soul Jah Love had to interrupt and drown national youth league chairperson, Kudzanai Chipanga's speech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,268 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC