Zimbabwe: 'Slow Implementation of Ease of Doing Business Reforms Worrying'

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Ray Ndhlukula has expressed disappointment at the slow implementation of ease of doing business reforms that enhance the competitiveness of Zimbabwe on the global market. Speaking at the Ease of Doing Export Business Using the Rapid Results Approach Phase Two in Harare on Wednesday, Dr Ndhlukula said the overall picture shows that the end of the first 100 days, none of the principal goals for the thematic working groups were achieved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.