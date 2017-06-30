Zimbabwe: Outrage As Traffic Cops Giv...

Zimbabwe: Outrage As Traffic Cops Given U.S.$130 Daily Target

Zimbabwe Republic Police officers on traffic enforcement duties have a daily individual target of collecting $130 in fines, it has emerged as public outrage continues over roadblocks. The daily target was revealed in a letter of acknowledgment by ZRP bosses to a diligent junior officer who surpassed the figure last month.

