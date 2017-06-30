Zimbabwe: Opposition Party Sues Minister Chombo Over Police Brutality

THE National Democratic Party is in the process of filing a court application to compel the Minister of Home Affairs Ignatius Chombo and Police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri to stop police brutality against citizens. Party Secretary General, Joelson Mugari told New Zimbabwe.com they were in the process of compiling evidence of political violence from citizens and would soon be filing papers at the High Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.