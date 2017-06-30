Zimbabwe: Opposition Parties Lash Bac...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Parties Lash Back At Presidential Aspirant Moyo

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Local opposition parties weekend took umbrage with Zimbabwe's newest presidential aspirant Nkosana Moyo's comments that their plans to form a grand coalition was a mere stampede for jobs. Hardly had locals savoured his surprise entry into the presidential race did the former industry minister fire the earliest shots at his more politically established colleagues, describing their move as a desperate lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC