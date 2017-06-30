Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Biti Says...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Biti Says National ID Promotes Tribalism

Lawyer Tendai Biti said he is approaching the courts seeking the scrapping off of the regions and district codes on national identity cards "because they are fuelling tribalism in the country". A National Identity card bears the names of the holder's local village, the chief as well as the code of his district and province of origin.

