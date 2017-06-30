Zimbabwe: No Debt Write-Offs, Residents Told
There will be no debt write-offs this time around and ratepayers should pay their bills to enable local authorities to provide services, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has said. Addressing delegates attending the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe annual general meeting in Victoria Falls last week, Minister Kasukuwere said residents should pay their bills to enable councils to meet their obligations.
