Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Party Distances Itself From White Farmer's Eviction

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly distanced itself from last week's farm invasion that saw a white commercial farmer, Robert Smart, being evicted from his property outside Rusape. Heavily armed Zimbabwean riot police besieged Lesbury Farm, about 26km west of Rusape, and forcefully removed him and his employees.

Chicago, IL

