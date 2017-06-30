Zimbabwe: Moyo Savages Army General Chiwenga, Takes Aim At VP Mnangagwa
Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo was last week described as an "enemy of the state" by Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Constantino Chiwenga for criticising the implementation of the command agriculture programme.uro to take a deep look into Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa's alleged manoeuvres to grab power from President Robert Mugabe through the systematic capture of state institutions. A week earlier, it was reported that Moyo had asked the Zanu PF politburo to take a deep look into Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa's alleged manoeuvres to grab power from President Robert Mugabe through the systematic capture of state institutions.
