Zimbabwe: Man Gets Leg Broken in Fight With Traffic Cops

Police in Zimbabwe say they will investigate a case of alleged brutality by officers in central Harare after a conductor they were wrestling with had his leg broken under the wheel of his own bus. In the video the conductor kicks metal spikes away from the wheels while being manhandled by two police officers.

