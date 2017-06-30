Zimbabwe: Major Councils Owed U.S.$1 Billion in Unpaid Bills
Major local authorities are owed over $1 billion in unpaid bills by residents, Government, industry and commerce, a situation partly to blame for poor service delivery by most councils. Some local authorities are reportedly failing to collect refuse and provide other basic services and to pay salaries.
