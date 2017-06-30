Zimbabwe: Latest Land Rover Discovery Hits Local Market
The latest Land Rover Discovery unveiled in Harare last week is a vehicle which over the last four generations has given a new meaning to adventure. Premier Auto Services, a local Land Rover dealer as always conducted the launch in style, with an engineering specialist dolling out information on the new model in front of hundreds of guests.
