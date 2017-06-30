Zimbabwe: Industries Say Imports Ban ...

Zimbabwe: Industries Say Imports Ban Instrument Weak

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Delegates attending the 7th Annual Buy Local Summit and Investment Forum in Victoria Falls said while the Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016 introduced by government last year managed to transform the economy by reviving some industries, there was need to come up with a local content policy to address SI 64/ 2016 shortfalls. The SI64/16 was promulgated in June last year to remove several goods from the Open General Import Licence to regulate imports entering into the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Pirates
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC