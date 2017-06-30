Zimbabwe: Industries Say Imports Ban Instrument Weak

Delegates attending the 7th Annual Buy Local Summit and Investment Forum in Victoria Falls said while the Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016 introduced by government last year managed to transform the economy by reviving some industries, there was need to come up with a local content policy to address SI 64/ 2016 shortfalls. The SI64/16 was promulgated in June last year to remove several goods from the Open General Import Licence to regulate imports entering into the country.

