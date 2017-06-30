Zimbabwe: Hands-Off Sugar Cane Firm - Mugabe Warns Masvingo Leadership

President Mugabe has ordered Zanu PF Masvingo provincial leadership and its youths to stay away from Tongaat Hulett Sugar Cane operations in Chiredzi immediately and focus on producing their own crops. This comes after New Zimbabwe reported a few months ago that government had kicked out small scale farmers from a piece of land grabbed from the firm after the South African government applied pressure on Mugabe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.