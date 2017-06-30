Zimbabwe: Grief As War Vets Are Evicted
War veteran Livingstone Nyamadzawo wailed like a grieved person as he watched a messenger of court dump his bumper maize harvest on the roadside. Most of the evictees were resettled in 2000 at the height of the controversial land reform programme and are "armed" with offer letters.
