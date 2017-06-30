Zimbabwe: Govt Urges Councils to Engage Debt Collectors
Government has urged local authorities to use whatever means at their disposal, including debt collectors to recover money owed by ratepayers following revelations that most councils are collecting less than 50 percent of what they bill residents. Interestingly, the use of debt collectors is before the High Court where their legality has been challenged.
