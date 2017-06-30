Zimbabwe: Govt Reassures Civil Servan...

Zimbabwe: Govt Reassures Civil Servants On Bonuses

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to pay civil servants their 2016 bonuses, saying all its workers will receive their 13th cheque by next month. Government staggered payment of 2016 bonuses because of resource challenges, but most of the civil servants have already been paid.

