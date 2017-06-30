Zimbabwe: 'Govt Must Lure Citizens in the Diaspora Ahead of Dangote'

Government must make it possible for Zimbabweans who are based abroad to bring in foreign direct investment as opposed to the "change money" which comes through remittances, an economist at the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe has said. Contributing to a discussion at the two day national Diaspora action plan meeting which ended Thursday in Harare, the association's senior economist, Clive Mphambela, said locals domiciled in the Diaspora have billions of dollars which they can invest and make the economy tick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.