Zimbabwe: 'Govt Must Lure Citizens in...

Zimbabwe: 'Govt Must Lure Citizens in the Diaspora Ahead of Dangote'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government must make it possible for Zimbabweans who are based abroad to bring in foreign direct investment as opposed to the "change money" which comes through remittances, an economist at the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe has said. Contributing to a discussion at the two day national Diaspora action plan meeting which ended Thursday in Harare, the association's senior economist, Clive Mphambela, said locals domiciled in the Diaspora have billions of dollars which they can invest and make the economy tick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,995 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC