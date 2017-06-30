Zimbabwe: Govt Mulls 99-Year Leases f...

Zimbabwe: Govt Mulls 99-Year Leases for Small Scale Farmers

Despite bankability challenges faced with the 99 year leases given to A1 and A2 farmers, the government is mulling extending the agreements to small scale farmers, an official revealed this week. Deputy Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development, Noveti Muponora, said his department was in consultation with the ministry of lands to have the leases extended to small scale farmers to enable them to access loans.

