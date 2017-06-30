Zimbabwe: Govt Hints At Weaning Off F...

Zimbabwe: Govt Hints At Weaning Off Farmer-Civil Servants

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has hinted at buying out top civil servants actively involved in commercial agriculture to allow them to concentrate on the lucrative private enterprise which, he admits, is distracting them from carrying out their daily government duties. The treasury chief was speaking during a recent discussion forum which focused on finding solutions to the country's recurrent social and economic crises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC