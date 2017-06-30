Zimbabwe: Govt Avails U.S.$5 Million ...

Zimbabwe: Govt Avails U.S.$5 Million for Gwayi Shangani Dam Project

The Chinese contractor carrying out construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam in Matabeleland North Province resumed work on Monday after Treasury availed $5 million towards the project. The resumption of work at the dam site followed the suspension of work by the contractor in 2013 due to lack of funding.

Chicago, IL

