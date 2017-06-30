Zimbabwe: Govt Avails U.S.$5 Million for Gwayi Shangani Dam Project
The Chinese contractor carrying out construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam in Matabeleland North Province resumed work on Monday after Treasury availed $5 million towards the project. The resumption of work at the dam site followed the suspension of work by the contractor in 2013 due to lack of funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC