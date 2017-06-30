Zimbabwe: Farmers Evicted to Make Way...

Zimbabwe: Farmers Evicted to Make Way for a State University

An estimated 200 resettled farmers in Masomera area in Marondera East are set to be relocated in order to pave way for the construction of the newly established university, farmers in the area were told recently. Last year, President Robert Mugabe approved the establishment of the Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology as the government sought to have a state-run varsity in each of the 10 provinces.

