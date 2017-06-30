Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Lays Into 'Gree...

Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Lays Into 'Greedy' Military Bosses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Former Constitutional Affairs Minister Eric Matinenga has described as "selfish and greedy" actions by Zimbabwe's top military officials who continue meddling in the country's civilian affairs. Matinenga also rebuked the Zanu PF-led government for failure to confine soldiers to their barracks in violation of the country's constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,420 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC