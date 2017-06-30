Zimbabwe: Debt Collectors Challenge Dismissed
The High Court has dismissed with costs a case in which a Harare woman was challenging the legality of debt collectors. Ms Sheila Chibika, who owes Harare City Council in rates and water charges, argued in her application that debt collectors' operations were dubious and should be banned.
