Zimbabwe: Crash Survivor Sues Bus Firm for U.S.$26,000

A police officer who lost his wife and daughter in a Pioneer bus accident in 2015 is suing the company for $26 000. In papers filed at the High Court, John Mapona is suing for damages for injuries suffered and compensation for medical bills he incurred.

Chicago, IL

