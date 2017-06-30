Zimbabwe: 'Broke' Mugabe Govt 'Buys 3...

Zimbabwe: 'Broke' Mugabe Govt 'Buys 300 Top of the Range Cars' for Military Bosses - Report

President Robert Mugabe's cash-strapped government has reportedly bought several top of the range vehicles to "appease military top brass" ahead of the crunch 2018 elections. According to The Zimbabwe Independent, unnamed sources claimed that the cash strapped Mugabe government bought more than 300 cars for the military bosses.

Chicago, IL

