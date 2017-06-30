Zimbabwe: Anti-Mugabe Ativist Mukwana...

Zimbabwe: Anti-Mugabe Ativist Mukwananzi Chides Politically Ambitious Mates

Firebrand #Tajamuka/Sesijikile front man, Promise Mkhwananzi has hit out at fellow leaders of social movement groups now firming up for political office insisting their ambitious actions could throw the entire emerging resistance front into a credibility crisis. Mkhwananzi was speaking at a panel discussion in Harare Friday during a high level conference to brainstorm on the country's "reform and reconstruction" agenda.

Chicago, IL

