SA journalist 'sacked for calling Zuma a zombie'
A popular radio presenter in South Africa has been fired by the public broadcaster, SABC, for calling President Jacob Zuma a "zombie" in a Facebook post, the privately owned News 24 site has reported. Radio Lotus presenter Ravi Govender's contract was terminated because of concerns that he had brought the public broadcaster into disrepute, SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago was quoted by News24 as saying.
