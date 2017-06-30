NEW 24 hr surveillance on all police ...

NEW 24 hr surveillance on all police roadblocks

Yesterday

Police roadblocks will soon be under 24-hour satellite surveillance, with real-time images beamed to a central server to help curb corruption and harassment of motorists. The Electronic Traffic Management System being piloted at Avondale Police Station, Harare will see road traffic offenders pay most fines electronically.

Chicago, IL

