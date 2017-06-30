.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Sudan...

.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Sudan, Burundi

Riot police fired teargas to disperse street vendors as clashes erupted on the streets of the capital Harare late on Thursday afternoon, eyewitnesses said. Clouds of teargas drifted through busy streets and some vendors were forced to abandon their bunches of green leafy vegetables, piles of tomatoes and other wares.

Chicago, IL

