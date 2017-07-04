.com | Minister says 'ejected out' of SA hotel by 'angry' Zimbabweans

President Robert Mugabe has handed over a cheque for $1 million to the African Union, after he and his supporters sold hundreds of cattle in support of the continental body. Harare Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has reportedly revealed that he and the Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya were recently ejected out of a South African hotel "at the instigation of unnamed Zimbabweans".

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.