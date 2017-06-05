Zimbabwe: ZBC Workers Fume As Union Leaders 'Bribed' By Management
ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation workers are up in arms with their union leaders after they were allegedly rewarded with thousands of dollars for pressing management over back-pay. In January this year, the cash-strapped public broadcaster agreed to repay part of the money owed to staff after it unilaterally slashed their salaries in August 2014.
