Zimbabwe youths' voices of dismay get louder

Working under the banner of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, the country's youths have organised themselves with a view to seriously engage into participating in issues of national importance such as elections, in order to determine their own future. The country's now dismayed youths said they will continue to undertake political advocacy work, as well as a joint political education campaign, that will go beyond elections, with the aim to develop an engaged and active youth citizenry that will leverage the political transition, protect, and consolidate democratic gains.

