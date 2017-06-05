Zimbabwe: Woman Buries Newborn Alive, Says 'Couldn't Afford to Feed Another Child' - Report

A Zimbabwe woman who buried her newborn alive has told a court in the east of the country that it was because she already had a 14-month old child and couldn't afford to keep both, a newspaper is reporting. Florence Chinyamunguri, 23, dug a hole near a cattle pen in the diamond-rich Marange district last week, placed her baby inside and covered him with soil and grass before leaving him, the Manica Post reports.

