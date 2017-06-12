Zimbabwe: Will Govt Release U.S.$10 Million to Bona Mugabe-Run Bank?
Empowerment minister Patrick Zhuwao says he is waiting for treasury to release US$10 million to a bank he established and appointed President Robert Mugabe's daughter as one of the directors. Bona Mugabe Chikore is a board member of the government-owned Empower Bank while her husband Simba Chikore was handed a cushy job as deputy head of the struggling Air Zimbabwe.
