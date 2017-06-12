Zimbabwe: We Want 'Equal Sharing of the Country's Wealth' - Opposition
The Zimbabwe Communist Party says it is working towards the "equal sharing of the country's wealth", after it "successfully" held a meeting of its steering committee members in Midrand over the weekend. In an interview with News24, the ZCP's newly appointed national political commissar, Ian Beddowes, described his organisation as the "vanguard party" that would "restore the country's wealth into the hands of ordinary masses".
