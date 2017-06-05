Zimbabwe: We Need Electricity Price H...

Zimbabwe: We Need Electricity Price Hike, Minister Tells Parliament

5 hrs ago

Energy minister Samuel Undenge has complained to parliamentarians that the country is facing power shortages because government refused to allow an increase in electricity tariffs. Undenge, presenting oral evidence before the mines portfolio committee on Monday, said failure to review upwards electricity tariffs was among serval reasons why ZESA was failing to meet its import bill and expand local power generation.

Chicago, IL

