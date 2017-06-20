Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Lawyer Arrested in Court
A Harare lawyer who came to represent a fraud accused solider at a local magistrate court found himself in the police cells after he was arrested for practicing without a licence. Before his arrest, Macleen Mahaso had initially appeared before magistrate Innocent Bepura asking that his client Tsungai Mazani be granted bail in case in which the soldier is accused of stealing $59 000.
