Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Lawyer Arrested ...

Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Lawyer Arrested in Court

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Harare lawyer who came to represent a fraud accused solider at a local magistrate court found himself in the police cells after he was arrested for practicing without a licence. Before his arrest, Macleen Mahaso had initially appeared before magistrate Innocent Bepura asking that his client Tsungai Mazani be granted bail in case in which the soldier is accused of stealing $59 000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC