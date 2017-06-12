Zimbabwe: UN Says Has Nothing to Do With Sanctions
United Nations has nothing to do with sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe therefore cannot help with their removal, resident coordinator, Bishow Parajuli, has said. Parajuli said this while responding to questions by parliamentarians at a Sustainable Development Goals capacity building workshop in Harare on Monday.
