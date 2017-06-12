Zimbabwe: UN Says Has Nothing to Do W...

Zimbabwe: UN Says Has Nothing to Do With Sanctions

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

United Nations has nothing to do with sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe therefore cannot help with their removal, resident coordinator, Bishow Parajuli, has said. Parajuli said this while responding to questions by parliamentarians at a Sustainable Development Goals capacity building workshop in Harare on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC