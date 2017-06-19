Zimbabwe: UN Officer Sues Refugee for...

Zimbabwe: UN Officer Sues Refugee for U.S.$10,000

A United Nations High Commission for Refugees protection officer is under fire for allegedly extorting money from the refugees under the pretext that he could facilitate their relocation overseas. This came out at the Chipinge Civil Courts where UNHCR protection officer at Tongogara Refugee Camp Taengwa Taimu is suing Democratic Republic of Congo national Faustin Magorwa for $10,000 for defamation.

