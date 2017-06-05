Zimbabwe: Trump Sends Special Envoy t...

Zimbabwe: Trump Sends Special Envoy to Demand Govt Reforms

THE visiting Deputy assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs at the United State Department Carol O'Connell has urged the government to urgently make political and economic reforms. Speaking during a media briefing in Harare Tuesday, O' Connell said the US government is keen to see reforms made to allow for a robust working relationship between Washington and Harare.

