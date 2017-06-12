Zimbabwe: State Makes U-Turn On Mugabe Insult Case
The State has reversed its promise to withdraw insult charges against William Gerald Mutumanje, saying he was going to stand trial. Known as Acie Lumumba, Mutumanje landed in the dock after he allegedly insulted President Robert Mugabe with an F'word slur.
