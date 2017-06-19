Zimbabwe: Soldiers Threatened Me - Mugabe Nephew
Soldiers allegedly blocked Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao's vehicle outside Harare, threatening him with unspecified action and the minister says he now fears for his life. Zhuwao, who is President Robert Mugabe's nephew on May 12 wrote to Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi seeking protection, amid fears the incident could be linked to the acrimonious tussle between Zanu PF factions to succeed the 93-year-old leader.
