Zimbabwe: Soaring Health Costs - Poor Caught in Death Trap

It is hard to imagine the country's health services were once free. However, 37 years after then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe at Independence in 1980 promised people free access to healthcare, millions of Zimbabweans can no longer afford basic medical remedy due to high treatment costs.

