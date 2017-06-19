Zimbabwe: Riot Police Storm Farm, Thr...

Zimbabwe: Riot Police Storm Farm, Throw Out White Farmer

Armed riot police Thursday stormed Lesbury Farm, 26 kilometres west of here, and threw out white farmer Robert Smart to make way for Bishop Trevor Manhanga. Two journalists, Garikai Chaunza and Frank Chikowore, who were covering the event, were arrested and detained for five hours in the process.

Chicago, IL

