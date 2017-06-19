Zimbabwe: Riot Police Storm Farm, Throw Out White Farmer
Armed riot police Thursday stormed Lesbury Farm, 26 kilometres west of here, and threw out white farmer Robert Smart to make way for Bishop Trevor Manhanga. Two journalists, Garikai Chaunza and Frank Chikowore, who were covering the event, were arrested and detained for five hours in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC