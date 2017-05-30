Zimbabwe reports H5N8 bird flu at pou...

Zimbabwe reports H5N8 bird flu at poultry farm: OIE

Friday Read more: Reuters

Zimbabwe has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at a commercial poultry farm in Mashonaland East province, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Friday. The virus was detected on a farm with 2 million birds in Lanark and killed 7,845 animals.

Chicago, IL

