Zimbabwe: Prominent Lawyer Mahere Enters Mainstream Politics

Harare lawyer and political activist Fadzai Mahere says she will run for Parliament in next year's general elections as an independent candidate, targeting a seat currently held by the ruling Zanu PF party. The social media campaigner and human rights attorney said, as an ordinary Zimbabwean confronted by a government that is unwilling to reform, she had decided to stand up and be counted.

