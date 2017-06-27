Zimbabwe: Prominent Lawyer Mahere Enters Mainstream Politics

Harare lawyer and political activist Fadzai Mahere says she will run for Parliament in next year's general elections as an independent candidate, targeting a seat currently held by the ruling Zanu PF party. The social media campaigner and human rights attorney said, as an ordinary Zimbabwean confronted by a government that is unwilling to reform, she had decided to stand up and be counted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.